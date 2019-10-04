0

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Han Hye Jin admits that she couldn't watch 'I Live Alone' after leaving the show

AKP STAFF

Han Hye Jin has returned to 'I Live Alone', resulting in much joy from her fellow members and viewers of the show.

The model and entertainer appeared on the October 4th broadcast of the show, surprising everyone with her appearance. She greeted viewers stating, "Hello. This is Dalshim. I came to visit~"

The actress stated that she was excited and nervous about coming back to the show, stating: "My thoughts are complicated. I was nervous but coming in, I felt awkward." She also stated that after leaving the show "I didn't watch any of the broadcasts since I left. I couldn't watch it."

Although it remains to be seen whether Han Hye Jin will return to the show for good, many viewers were happy to see her return and hope that she will be established again as a permanent cast member. 

  1. Han Hye Jin
0 813 Share Be the first to vote
BTS, V
Did BTS V turned one more artist into an army?
49 minutes ago   3   729
BTS, V
Did BTS V turned one more artist into an army?
49 minutes ago   3   729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND