Han Hye Jin admits that she couldn't watch 'I Live Alone' after leaving the show

Han Hye Jin has returned to 'I Live Alone', resulting in much joy from her fellow members and viewers of the show.

The model and entertainer appeared on the October 4th broadcast of the show, surprising everyone with her appearance. She greeted viewers stating, "Hello. This is Dalshim. I came to visit~".

The actress stated that she was excited and nervous about coming back to the show, stating: "My thoughts are complicated. I was nervous but coming in, I felt awkward." She also stated that after leaving the show "I didn't watch any of the broadcasts since I left. I couldn't watch it."





Although it remains to be seen whether Han Hye Jin will return to the show for good, many viewers were happy to see her return and hope that she will be established again as a permanent cast member.