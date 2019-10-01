Shinhwa's Hyesung releases sentimental & sweet previews of 'Beautiful' + 'Hold My Hand' from his comeback album

Shinhwa's Hyesung has released sentimental and sweet audio preview of tracks #5 and #3 from his upcoming special solo album, 'Setlist'.

First, track #5 "Beautiful" is a sentimental number composed by indie duo Rocoberry with lyrics by hit lyricist Kim Eana. Track #3 "Hold My Hand" is a more upbeat number, composed and written by TaebongE.

Listen to a brief preview of both tracks below while you wait for Hyesung's full solo comeback, set for this October 8 at 6 PM KST! 'Setlist' will contain an intro plus 6 all-new tracks, including title track "You Are".