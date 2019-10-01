5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Shinhwa's Hyesung releases sentimental & sweet previews of 'Beautiful' + 'Hold My Hand' from his comeback album

AKP STAFF

Shinhwa's Hyesung has released sentimental and sweet audio preview of tracks #5 and #3 from his upcoming special solo album, 'Setlist'. 

First, track #5 "Beautiful" is a sentimental number composed by indie duo Rocoberry with lyrics by hit lyricist Kim Eana. Track #3 "Hold My Hand" is a more upbeat number, composed and written by TaebongE

Listen to a brief preview of both tracks below while you wait for Hyesung's full solo comeback, set for this October 8 at 6 PM KST! 'Setlist' will contain an intro plus 6 all-new tracks, including title track "You Are". 

  1. Shinhwa
  2. Hyesung
1 191 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Brown_Cream586 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Their lightstick should've been among the list of best looking lightsticks article IMO:

Share
BTS
BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!
14 hours ago   20   13,753

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND