Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

EXO Chen's 2nd mini album 'Dear my Dear' tops iTunes album charts in 36 countries

EXO's Chen has once again achieved a formidable feat as a solo artist, by topping iTunes top album charts in a total of 36 different countries with his 2nd mini album, 'Dear my Dear'!

According to SM Entertainment on October 2, Chen's latest solo mini album 'Dear my Dear' managed to top iTunes album charts in countries such as France, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Egypt, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Chile, Hungary, Indonesia, Mexico, and more, shortly after the album's release on October 1. In addition to topping iTunes top album charts in 36 different countries, Chen's 2nd mini album also ranked 1st on various domestic album charts such as Hanteo, Synnara Records, etc. 

Have you listened to Chen's comeback mini album 'Dear my Dear'?

lunarian316 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Unsurprising! Chen is one of the best vocalists in the industry, and this mini-album showcases his talents beautifully.

