EXO Chen's 2nd mini album 'Dear my Dear' tops iTunes album charts in 36 countries

EXO's Chen has once again achieved a formidable feat as a solo artist, by topping iTunes top album charts in a total of 36 different countries with his 2nd mini album, 'Dear my Dear'!

According to SM Entertainment on October 2, Chen's latest solo mini album 'Dear my Dear' managed to top iTunes album charts in countries such as France, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Egypt, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Chile, Hungary, Indonesia, Mexico, and more, shortly after the album's release on October 1. In addition to topping iTunes top album charts in 36 different countries, Chen's 2nd mini album also ranked 1st on various domestic album charts such as Hanteo, Synnara Records, etc.

Have you listened to Chen's comeback mini album 'Dear my Dear'?

