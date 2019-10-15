10

BLACKPINK's Lisa joins mentor lineup of upcoming female trainee version 'Idol Producer' by iQiyi

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be taking on the role of a mentor for China's upcoming idol survival program, 'Idol Producer'. 

The newest season of China's 'Idol Producer' by iQiyi will revolve around 100 female idol trainees, as they compete for a chance to debut in a group voted for by the nation's producers. During the previous season, 9 top male contestants were selected by viewers to create project group UNINE

Will you be watching the new season of 'Idol Producer', with Lisa as a mentor?

insidersm-52 pts 31 minutes ago
The only voting system allow in communist state

bae32010 pt 1 hour ago
of course will be watchin'

