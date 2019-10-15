5

Song Ji Hyo to return to dramas on 'Begin Again'

Song Ji Hyo will be making her return to dramas on JTBC's 'Begin Again'.

On October 15, reports revealed Song Ji Hyo's casting in the new drama has been confirmed, and they're in the final stages of arranging details. Song Ji Hyo will be playing the role of single mother and movie producer Noh Ae Jung, who's had a lifetime of bad luck. One day, four men appear in her life to shake things up. 

'Begin Again' is due to premiere in the first half of 2020. Stay tuned for updates! 

  1. Song Ji Hyo
