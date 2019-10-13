2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

'Queendom' PD reveals 'Kingdom' may also happen + netizens talk about the groups they want to see

Mnet may be launching 'Kingdom'.

'Queendom' is currently a hot issue among netizens, and the PD for the show had revealed that if 'Queendom' did well, it was highly likely that 'Kingdom' would also be launched. Now that 'Queendom' is doing so well, it looks like 'Kingdom' may actually be launched. 

If 'Kingdom' is launched, ones netizens are wanting to come on the show currently are NU'ESTMONSTA XSeventeenASTRO, and VICTON. It's a good mix of more veteran idols with newer idols, and each group has a different image to bring onto the show.

How do you think this mix will do?

  1. ASTRO
  2. MONSTA X
  3. NU'EST
  4. Seventeen
  5. VICTON
thealigirl81,797 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

since Queendom feels more like groups supporting each other than a competition show and there are awesome performances, i'm kind of okay with this. i would love ASTRO and Nu'Est on as many shows as possible

