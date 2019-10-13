'Queendom' PD reveals 'Kingdom' may also happen + netizens talk about the groups they want to see

Mnet may be launching 'Kingdom'.

'Queendom' is currently a hot issue among netizens, and the PD for the show had revealed that if 'Queendom' did well, it was highly likely that 'Kingdom' would also be launched. Now that 'Queendom' is doing so well, it looks like 'Kingdom' may actually be launched.

If 'Kingdom' is launched, ones netizens are wanting to come on the show currently are NU'EST, MONSTA X, Seventeen, ASTRO, and VICTON. It's a good mix of more veteran idols with newer idols, and each group has a different image to bring onto the show.

How do you think this mix will do?