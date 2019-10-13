5

5

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

(G)I-DLE tops brand value ranking for October followed by TWICE and Red Velvet

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand value ranking for girl groups in October.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the October data, followed by TWICE and Red Velvet. 106,888,799 pieces of data were examined from September 11th to October 12th.

The rest of the girls ranked were, in order, MAMAMOOIZ*ONEGirls' GenerationBLACKPINKOh My GirlDream CatcherLovelyzAOAA PinkT-araCosmic GirlsLABOUMITZYEVERGLOWAprilGFriendCLCSaturdayMomolandLOONAfromis_9Girl's DayGsAWe GirlsFIESTARThird Eye, and Weki Meki.

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Red Velvet
  3. TWICE
4 3,035 Share 50% Upvoted

0

sathit-199 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

G Queen

Share

0

Daxel613 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas, Queens!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND