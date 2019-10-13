(G)I-DLE tops brand value ranking for October followed by TWICE and Red Velvet

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand value ranking for girl groups in October.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the October data, followed by TWICE and Red Velvet. 106,888,799 pieces of data were examined from September 11th to October 12th.





The rest of the girls ranked were, in order, MAMAMOO, IZ*ONE, Girls' Generation, BLACKPINK, Oh My Girl, Dream Catcher, Lovelyz, AOA, A Pink, T-ara, Cosmic Girls, LABOUM, ITZY, EVERGLOW, April, GFriend, CLC, Saturday, Momoland, LOONA, fromis_9, Girl's Day, GsA, We Girls, FIESTAR, Third Eye, and Weki Meki.

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE.