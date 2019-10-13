Eunseo officially joins the 'Get It Beauty' MC team

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo has been chosen as a new MC for 'Get It Beauty 2019'.

This will be her first time being a beauty show MC, and she will be taking the baton from previous MC Jang Yoon Joo. She said, "It's a program that I always watched, and the show has been loved for a long time. I'm so happy to join its crew. I worked really hard during the last broadcast to give tips, and I'm very thankful that people enjoyed it. I'll do my best to give my own experience in the beauty information."



The show airs every week on Friday on On Style and Olive at 8:50 PM KST.