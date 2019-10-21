'Produce X 101' constant Moon Hyun Bin creates Instagram account; ignites rumors of possible Starship exit

Moon Hyun Bin has opened a personal Instagram account!

On October 20 KST, the former 'Produce X 101' contestant created an Instagram account, posting a selfie of him with a quick emoji caption. However, the next day, he confirmed that the Instagram account was definitely his with another post and short message:





"Hello! It's Moon Hyun Bin. It's been a long time since I've greeted you! A lot of people have been asking me if this is a real account, and it's really me. In the future, I will deliver updates about me through this account, as well as communicate [with all of you]! I'm always grateful for all of the support you give me. Later on, I will repay you with a good image and good news."



Moon Hyun Bin was one of the five contestants representing Starship Entertainment during the season. While two Starship contestants - Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee went - on to win a spot in project group X1 and the other two - Koo Jung Mo and Ham Won Jin - have been keeping fans up to date through Starship's official social media channels, fans have been speculating that Moon Hyun Bin left the agency after the program's end. While nothing has been confirmed by Starship Entertainment, the opening of his personal Instagram account is further igniting the rumors.

Meanwhile, Moon Hyun Bin finished 'Produce X 101' ranked at #32.

Check out his Instagram below!