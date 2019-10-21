NU'EST are ready to make a bold confession in comeback MV for 'Love Me'

NU'EST has made their second comeback of the year!



On October 21 at 6 PM KST, the group released their seventh mini album 'The Table,' featuring the title track "Love Me." The album has the theme of good friends sitting around a table and enjoying a meal while having relatable conversations about love and the many emotions and memories surrounding it.



"Love Me" is an alternative house meets urban R&B track that matches the feelings of falling in love with a sweet yet refined sound. The lyrics contain the emotions of a man who wants to be more upfront and honest about his emotions in front of the object of his desire.



Meanwhile, Baekho is appearing not only as a singer, but a producer, songwriter, and arranger for the album, while JR and Minhyun have lent their songwriting talents to the album as well.



Check out the music video for "Love Me" above!












