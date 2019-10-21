Highlight celebrates 10-year debut anniversary by making int'l food bank donation in fans' name

Highlight members are celebrating their ten-year debut anniversary in a big way!



According to Around Us Entertainment on October 21 KST, the members celebrated their anniversary by donating 10,160,000 Korean won (roughly $8,655 USD) to Korea Food for the Hungry International, an organization working to end world hunger.





The donation, which was made under the group's fan club name 'Light,' was submitted the exact day of the members' anniversary on October 16.



"During this anniversary, the members are in the middle of serving in the military, so it is a simple one, but they wanted to be able to celebrate it meaningfully," Around Us Entertainment explained in a statement, adding that they hope the donation will be used to provide aid to those who may have a difficult time in the coming cold winter season.



Meanwhile, the members of Highlight debuted in the group BEAST back in 2009 before moving to a new agency and creating Highlight in 2017. All active members of the group are currently serving in the military.