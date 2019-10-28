'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' to end after 5 years

JTBC's veteran cooking variety program 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' will be coming to an end after 5 years of airing.

On October 29, representatives from JTBC confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' is ending some time at the end of November. Nothing is confirmed regarding the final episode yet."





Earlier, media reports claimed that the final episode of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' would feature guests Park Joon Geum and Boom, airing on November 4. Meanwhile, the cooking variety program hosted by MCs Kim Sung Joo and Ahn Jung Hwan first aired on November 17, 2014, garnering love for its delicious recipes, concocted by professional chefs.

