GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, & more to perform at the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

The upcoming annual '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has unveiled a star-studded list of performing artists!

At this year's '2019 MAMA', veteran artists like GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, TWICE, and Seventeen will be taking the stage alongside rookie artists like Kim Chung Ha and IZ*ONE.

Voting for all categories for the '2019 MAMA' is currently taking place via the ceremony's official website! Meanwhile, fans can witness the above artists' amazing year-end performances, plus so much more, at the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' coming up on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan.

