NU'EST's Ren reveals that he overdosed on protein after drinking 6 protein shakes a day

NU'EST's Ren talked about the side effects of protein overdose.

The popular group recently held a comeback showcase for their 7th album 'The Table' where Ren revealed the process behind preparing for the album. He stated: "I tried to build muscle while preparing for the album and drank 6 protein shakes a day. I overdosed on protein and I gained a lot of fat on my face. You can see me getting skinnier as you see the progression of our album shoots".

He stated that he did so in order to present a realistic boyfriend look. We hope Ren stays healthy as he continues his promotions.