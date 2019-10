Yubin is gearing up for her 3rd solo album titled 'Start of the End' with some aesthetic black and white tracklist teaser images for her impending comeback.

The tracklist images show Yubin's gorgeous visuals and are rife with symbolism and motifs that are bound to show up in her comeback. Rapper Yoon Mirae is also noticeably in the credits, featuring on a song titled "Silent Movie".

Check out the rest of the images below. Are you excited for Yubin's comeback?