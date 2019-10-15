NU'EST's JR says no time is spent in waste in solo pictorial with 'Harper's Bazaar'

NU'EST's reliable leader JR took part in a solo pictorial for next month's issue of 'Harper's Bazaar', in light his group's upcoming comeback.

During his interview, JR opened up on his honest thoughts regarding time, new beginnings, and more. He stated, "There was a time in my life when I felt that I did not prove myself, I did not put in enough effort. But when I look back now, that time was also not spent in waste; rather, that time became the foundation for my resolution in the present, so that I won't waver. I trust that whatever trials come my way in the future, I'll be able to endure them and find solutions. I think it's time for me to embark on a new beginning, using these thoughts as the source of my energy."

Finally, regarding NU'EST upcoming 7th mini album 'The Table', JR relayed, "All of the songs were created around the theme of love. All people experience love and the many emotions that come with it. We depicted many different types of love, and the members participated in this album more than ever."

Check out some of JR's preview cuts from 'Harper's Bazaar', below.