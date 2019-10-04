Jung Hae In to star in his own KBS travel reality with 'One Spring Night' co-star Lim Hyun Soo

Actor Jung Hae In will be starring in his very own, KBS travel reality program soon, along with his 'One Spring Night' co-star Lim Hyun Soo!

On October 4, Jung Hae In's label FNC Entertainment told media outlets, "It's true that Jung Hae In will be starring in the new KBS reality program 'Walking To The World With Friends' (working title); however, the show's specific format has yet to be decided."

Reportedly, Jung Hae In will be departing for New York some time in mid-October with actor Lim Hyun Soo to begin filming for the KBS reality. Meanwhile, actor Lim Hyun Soo appeared on 'One Spring Night' as Jung Hae In's close friend. Currently, no airing date for Jung Hae In and Lim Hyun Soo's new reality show has been confirmed.

