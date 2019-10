HyunA has dropped a gorgeous set of teaser photos for her solo comeback single, "Flower Shower"!

In the stark, colorful teaser photos below, HyunA blends in with bushes of delicate flowers in the dark, a sharp light illuminating her from above. HyunA's new single "Flower Shower" is set for release this coming November 5 at 6 PM KST, simultaneously with fellow P-Nation artist Dawn (formerly E'Dawn)'s debut single "Money".





Are you excited for HyunA's new comeback sound?