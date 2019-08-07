NCT's Doyoung, Momoland's JooE, Kim Dong Han, & more in talks for new season of 'Laws of the Jungle'

On August 7, some media outlets reported that SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' has confirmed its first-half cast for a brand new season in Indonesia.

According to earlier reports, a cast made up of entirely new faces with the exception of chief Kim Byung Man would be traveling to 'Laws of the Jungle' in Indonesia, including NCT's Doyoung, Momoland's JooE, Kim Dong Han, Norazo's Jobin, and more. However, an SBS rep responded to the reports, "Doyoung, JooE, Kim Dong Han, and Jobin's appearances are not confirmed. As of now, we have not confirmed any new cast members for the new season."

Previously, 'Laws of the Jungle' confirmed that the series would be preparing for a new season, despite the controversy surrounding the cast's illegal consumption of an endangered clam species. Many viewers called for an end to the long-running series after the controversy, but SBS denied that any discussion regarding 'Laws of the Jungle's cancellation ever took place.