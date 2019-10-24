Nature stand confidently in lovely first group teaser for 'Nature World: Code A' comeback

Girl group Nature has returned with a more confident, chic image than ever, in preparation for their first comeback with a new member!

On October 25, Nature unveiled their first group teaser photo ahead of their 2nd mini album comeback, 'Nature World: Code A'. This marks Nature's first comeback as 9-members after the addition of member Kim So Hee, as well as the departure of member Gaga.

Stay tuned for more of Nature's exciting comeback teasers, leading up to their full 2nd mini album release on November 12!



