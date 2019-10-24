3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Nature stand confidently in lovely first group teaser for 'Nature World: Code A' comeback

AKP STAFF

Girl group Nature has returned with a more confident, chic image than ever, in preparation for their first comeback with a new member!

On October 25, Nature unveiled their first group teaser photo ahead of their 2nd mini album comeback, 'Nature World: Code A'. This marks Nature's first comeback as 9-members after the addition of member Kim So Hee, as well as the departure of member Gaga.

Stay tuned for more of Nature's exciting comeback teasers, leading up to their full 2nd mini album release on November 12!

  1. Kim So Hee
  2. Nature
1 405 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Summer101175 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Where is kim sohee

Share
misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
15 hours ago   117   63,792
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
6 days ago   417   216,248

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND