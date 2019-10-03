Jung Hae In's younger brother reveals what he thinks of the actor on the latest episode of MBC's 'Hang Out with Yoo - Relay Camera Special'.



On the October 3rd show, Noh Hong Chul invited Jung Hae In to eat the Thai dish Tom Yum during his visit to Jeju Island. When Jung Hae In came over with his younger brother, Noh Hong Chul expressed, "As Jung Hae In's younger sibling, send a message to your hyung to tell him to give you love."



The younger Jung then commented, "Even if he weren't a family member, I'd think of him as a cool person. I'm very influenced by my hyung. I look up to him for things like how to live life, what kind of mindset to have, how to treat others, and how I should love others. I like the way he behaves. He's a good person."

Noh Hong Chul and Jung Hae In are labelmates, and they revealed they also spend time together doing volunteer work. Have you been watching 'Hang Out with Yoo'?