Jessica revealed to have written a YA novel + in development for the screen









Jessica Jung is making big moves and is about to publish her first book!

The largely popular former Girls' Generation went from performer to boss woman after leaving the group and is currently preparing to publish her first YA fiction novel 'Shine' based on her experiences as a K-pop star. She made the deal with prestigious literary publisher Simon Pulse, which is under Simon and Schuster and will center around the story of a Korean American training to be a K-pop star.

Shine is also set to go on screen with the help of director Matt Kaplan, who worked on 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'.