7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jessi opens up about her inner personality + names a 'real strong woman' in her opinion in 'The Star'

AKP STAFF

Solo singer/rapper Jessi shined in her latest pictorial inside a colorful, Western-themed restaurant, in the October issue of 'The Star'!

After the photoshoot, Jessi sat down with 'The Star' magazine for an interview about her solo comeback with "Who Dat B", plus more. Regarding her latest single, Jessi relayed, "It's a powerful hip-hop song where listeners can feel my unique soul. A lot of people talked to me about the lyrics after listening to the song. It was my honest response to things I hear often from other people, and I just want to protect my individual character without worrying too much about what others see." 

Next, Jessi was asked to name a 'real strong woman' in her opinion. She answered, "I find Kim Soo Mi sunbaenim really cool," naming the veteran actress who is currently also on the rise on variety programs. Jessi also added, "If you want to have a positive inner attitude, then you cannot lie to yourself. I'm terrible at lying. I may look tough, but on the inside, I'm frail and I have a lot of tears." 

Check out Jessi's lovely preview cuts from her 'The Star' pictorial below. 

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
1 3,333 Share 88% Upvoted

0

StrawberryXiumin76 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg she really is so cool!!! I love how down to earth she is but at the same time isn't afraid to voice her opinions.... Also I love the styling in these photos!! She looks amazing😍

Share
BTS
BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!
15 hours ago   20   14,033

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND