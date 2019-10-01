Jessi opens up about her inner personality + names a 'real strong woman' in her opinion in 'The Star'

Solo singer/rapper Jessi shined in her latest pictorial inside a colorful, Western-themed restaurant, in the October issue of 'The Star'!

After the photoshoot, Jessi sat down with 'The Star' magazine for an interview about her solo comeback with "Who Dat B", plus more. Regarding her latest single, Jessi relayed, "It's a powerful hip-hop song where listeners can feel my unique soul. A lot of people talked to me about the lyrics after listening to the song. It was my honest response to things I hear often from other people, and I just want to protect my individual character without worrying too much about what others see."



Next, Jessi was asked to name a 'real strong woman' in her opinion. She answered, "I find Kim Soo Mi sunbaenim really cool," naming the veteran actress who is currently also on the rise on variety programs. Jessi also added, "If you want to have a positive inner attitude, then you cannot lie to yourself. I'm terrible at lying. I may look tough, but on the inside, I'm frail and I have a lot of tears."





Check out Jessi's lovely preview cuts from her 'The Star' pictorial below.