B1A4's Gongchan & rookie actress Song Yoo Jung cast as leads of new 'Playlist' fantasy web drama

Hit web drama production channel 'Playlist' will be launching a new fantasy romance series soon, titled 'Dear My Name'.

Starring male lead B1A4's Gongchan, rookie actress Song Yoo Jung, and more, 'Dear My Name' tells the story of a universe where the name of one's destined partner is engraved on a person's body. Gongchan will be playing the role of Yoo Jae Ha, a popular hottie in the photography department who has no personal interest in love or relationships. Opposite Gongchan, Song Yoo Jung plays the role of a smart, but clumsy engineering student named Jung Ji Woo.

Look forward to 'Playlist's newest web drama series 'Dear My Name', premiering this November 2 via 'Playlist's 'Naver TV' channel, and this November 6 via 'Playlist's YouTube and Facebook.