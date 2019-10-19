Actress and Jun Jin's ex-girlfriend Chae Min Seo apologizes for being convicted of DUI for the fourth time

On October 19, actress Chae Min Seo was sentenced to 8 months in prison and 2 years of suspended along with required 40 hours of defensive driving class and 120 hours of community service for driving under the influence.



The sentence comes after the actress hit another vehicle while driving down a one-way street in Gangnam District under the influence on March 26 around 6 a.m. KST. Though the victim's car was not moving at the time of the incident, the victim did end up with injuries that required two weeks of hospital stay. Chae Min Seo’s BAC level read 0.063 percent at the time, which is grounds for license suspension.

This is the 4th time for her to be convicted of DUI. Below is her apology posted on her Instagram after netizens reprimanded her for continuous reckless driving.



This is Chae Min Seo. I have nothing but to say sorry. I had a couple drinks the day before with my acquaintance. I went to bed before 9 PM and I woke up at around 4 to 5 AM. It misjudged that I thought I would have sobered up by then and got behind the wheels. I am sincerely reflecting upon my wrongdoing.





It was early in the morning and I went down a one-way street without realizing it at first. So I was trying to make a turn and that was when I hit the passenger side of the victim car and caused the accident.

I'm writing because I wanted to sincerely apologize to the victim and I wanted to get the truth out as some news articles were blowing the incident out of proportion. I once again apologize from the bottom of my heart.

I knew I wasn't supposed to drive under the influence but I still did. All I can say is that I'm sincerely sorry because I did something that should never have been done. I will deeply reflect on what I’ve done.



I apologized deeply to the victim as well. I am sorry to the victims and to my fans, who support me.







