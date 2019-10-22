Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kang Suk Hwa, Mahiro, & Wang Jyun Hao confirm joint fan meeting 'A Perfect Day'

Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kang Suk Hwa, Hidaka Mahiro, and Wang Jyun Hao will be holding a joint fan meeting, titled 'A Perfect Day'.



During their appearance on 'Produce X 101', Kang Suk Hwa, Hidaka Mahiro, and Wang Jyun Hao participated as trainees under different agencies. After finishing up the program, the three trainees were recruited by OUI Entertainment, signing on with the label to gear up for their official debut.

Set to take place this November 2 at 4 PM KST and at 7:30 PM KST for a total of two shows, the fan meeting will feature various solo and group stages, as well as a hi-touch event at the end. It's been revealed that Kang Suk Hwa, Hidaka Mahiro, and Wang Jyun Hao also invited a special hidden guest to the show, raising anticipation.



Tickets for 'A Perfect Day' go on sale this October 25 at 8 PM KST. Who would love to attend?

