INFINITE's Woohyun drops details for a surprise fan meeting in two weeks

On October 4, INFINITE's Woohyun caught fans by total surprise by announcing a fan meeting in just two weeks!

Titled 'The Fan Meeting Scheduled on Short Notice Because Namu Begged for It', Woohyun's upcoming surprise solo fan meeting takes place this October 19 at 3 PM KST and at 7 PM KST at the KBS Arena.

In addition to the surprise fan meeting announcement, Woohyun shared a short message with fans which read, "Hello, this is Nam Woohyun. Everyone, weren't you sad that 'Arbor Day' was over? (Or was it just me????) Which is why I scheduled this. An unprecedented fan meeting, entirely planned and produced by Nam Woohyun. You'll come? You have to come? I'll be waiting?"

Seeing the surprise announcement, fans reacted with comments like, "Best wishes to the staff lol", "Wahhh I can't go that day!", and also recalled back in the day, when Woollim Entertainment used to surprise fans of Nell with surprise live shows.

Meanwhile, tickets for 'The Fan Meeting Scheduled on Short Notice Because Namu Begged for It' go on sale this October 7 at 8 PM KST.