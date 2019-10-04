1

Get to know all kinds of nit-picky details about Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) in his spoken profile interview!

Solo artist Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) sat down with 'NewsAde' for his very own 'Spoken Profile' interview!

Starting from some of the most basic facts like his birthday, blood type, zodiac animal, constellation, eyesight, and more, Kwon Hyun Bin also made sure to give away some fun answers like his nickname (bunny), his special talent (fencing!), his drunk habits (biting people, going home), his favorite food (all foods!), his least favorite food (lotus roots), and more!

In addition, Kwon Hyun Bin also bared his more serious side as questions took on a more honest tone, like "Things that people say to me which makes me sad?", "A memory of my most difficult time?", "The happiest memory?", "My motto in life?", etc. Watch above to learn all kinds of things about Kwon Hyun Bin with 'NewsAde'!

