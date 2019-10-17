Idol members who participate in military musicals under controversy for being given special perks + get to use their phones and speak informally to officers

Controversy has arisen yet again regarding special treatment for idol soldiers, this time for those who are participating in army musicals.



On October 17th, Channel A reported that idols who are selected to perform in the military musical have received special benefits. They stated that the idols would be allowed to receive presents from fans, use cellphones during work hours, and even spoke informally to commissioned officers and other soldiers. This discrepancy between the lives of idol soldiers and that of regular ones have resulted in yet again another controversy.