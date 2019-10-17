9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Idol members who participate in military musicals under controversy for being given special perks + get to use their phones and speak informally to officers

AKP STAFF

Controversy has arisen yet again regarding special treatment for idol soldiers, this time for those who are participating in army musicals. 

On October 17th, Channel A reported that idols who are selected to perform in the military musical have received special benefits. They stated that the idols would be allowed to receive presents from fans, use cellphones during work hours, and even spoke informally to commissioned officers and other soldiers. This discrepancy between the lives of idol soldiers and that of regular ones have resulted in yet again another controversy. 

MENsplaining1,006 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Seems to me that Channel A likes to piss people off needlessly with nonsense reports when they should be reporting about important issues like education, the economy, social issues, etc... but I guess distracting citizens from actual issues with fluff about a tiny minority of the population is another way to go. Its like that all over though so no complaints from me... people wanna get pissed off about stupid shit then let em. Or maybe the regular people should be made to sing and dance for everyone's amusement like trained bears and then insulted for it. But at least they would be able to use their phones. Lol

ilovekingjunhui10 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I hope they can find a way to stop this preferential treatment. There should be a level playing field in the Army

