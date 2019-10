GOT7's Jackson joined a lineup of prominent male makeup/beauty influencers in 'GQ USA' magazine's latest bold feature!

The feature, which focusses on male actors, singers, and models who are leading a new era of genderless makeup standards, highlights 7 key individuals from all professions including Billy Idol, Casil McArthur, Luka Sabbat, and K-Pop's very own Jackson.

For the full feature via 'GQ' magazine's official website, visit here.