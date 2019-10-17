Junsu's family reportedly in midst of lawsuit against realtor 'A' for fraud amounting to over 25 million USD

According to reports on October 18, JYJ member Junsu and his family have sued realtor 'A' for fraud amounting to over 30 billion KRW (over 25 million USD).

Reports say that Seoul police are currently investigating realtor 'A' after Junsu and his father filed a lawsuit against the individual, claiming that back in January of 2017, Junsu's side paid approximately 24 billion KRW (over 20 million USD) after putting their Toscana hotel on Jeju island up for sale. In addition, the singer's side claimed that they paid an additional 6 billion KRW (~ 5.1 million USD) for collateral security, amounting to a total of over 30 billion KRW.

Back in 2011, Junsu and his father purchased land on Jeju island in order to build a family hotel. Then, in January of 2017, Junsu's side signed over rights to the hotel property over to 'A's real estate agency. The singer's side has filed a lawsuit against 'A' for suspicions of fraud during this process, while 'A' denied the allegations to police.



Both 'A' and Junsu's father reportedly attended police questioning earlier this month on October 15, as police continue the ongoing investigation.

