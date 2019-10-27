MONSTA X reveal musical range of new album through 'Follow: Find You' highlight preview

2

MONSTA X is less than a day away from their latest comeback!

On October 27 KST, the group released a music preview video featuring snippets of all eight tracks on their upcoming mini album 'Follow: Find You.' Not only are the group's fellow Cube Entertainment labelmates Jooyoung and Brother Su credited in a number of tracks, including title song "Find You," but members Jooheon, I.M, Wonho, and Shownu also participate in songwriting, composing, and even arranging some of the tracks.

Meanwhile, 'Follow: Find You' is set for release on October 28 KST.

Check out the music preview video above!

