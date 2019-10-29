Zico confirms release date of his 1st full album, 'Thinking Part.2'

Block B's Zico will be returning with the second half of his 1st full solo album, 'Thinking Part.2'!

On October 30, KOZ Entertainment confirmed, "Zico's 1st full album 'Thinking Part.2' will be released on November 8." This follows the first half of Zico's upcoming album 'Thinking Part.1', released back on September 30 of this year with double title tracks "Daredevil" and "Human".

A physical version of Zico's 1st full album 'Thinking' will also be released on November 8, packed full of various genres of songs that Zico worked on over a long period of time. Stay tuned for Zico's 'Thinking Part.2'.

