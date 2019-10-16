Big Bang's T.O.P expresses his opinion about malicious comments

Big Bang's T.O.P expressed his clear opinion about malicious comments.



Former f(x) member Sulli's unexpected passing has many people speculating she may have taken her own life due to malicious comments, and T.O.P has shown his support for the current movement against hate comments.



On October 16, T.O.P shared a screenshot of another user's post on Instagram, and he wrote the caption, "Malicious comments are murder. Freedom comes with responsibility."



In related news, The Korea Entertainment Management Association has revealed plans to take strong action against cyber bullying, and new laws surrounding malicious comments are also in the works.



