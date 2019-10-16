33

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Bang's T.O.P expresses his opinion about malicious comments

Big Bang's T.O.P expressed his clear opinion about malicious comments.

Former f(x) member Sulli's unexpected passing has many people speculating she may have taken her own life due to malicious comments, and T.O.P has shown his support for the current movement against hate comments.

On October 16, T.O.P shared a screenshot of another user's post on Instagram, and he wrote the caption, "Malicious comments are murder. Freedom comes with responsibility."

In related news, The Korea Entertainment Management Association has revealed plans to take strong action against cyber bullying, and new laws surrounding malicious comments are also in the works.




24

GD_Amber979 pts 1 hour ago 11
1 hour ago

He knows what it feels, we almost lost him in 2017, he suffered deeply from it, he's mother got to go publicly and cried in front on the evil cameras to leave her kid alone because he's fighting for his life. But what did media and screen criminals did? They kept attacking him and spreading lies about him till today. You still bully him, still hating on him, and still trying to take him down, for what? Simply you dislike him and BIGBANG. This trash mentality got to go, their should be heavy laws against it, companies should start protecting their artists. Something must be done.





Thank you Seung-hyun for still fighting and staying with us, you are amazing human with amazing heart.

20

NanaBae57 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

True! I'm not even a vip(?) but the hate that this guy gets, for smoking some weed, is too much! I mean it's his life and if he wants to do it than he should. Weed doesn't kill anyone, but alcohol does! I hope he's ok and this witch hunt hopefully ends

