Former trainee on 'Idol School' claims that 8 members were confirmed for final line-up ahead of time

A former trainee from 'Idol School' made an anonymous claim.

On October 7, 'DongA Ilbo' reported a former contestant 'A' from the Mnet survival program 'Idol School' came forward with a statement on October 3. During the interview, 'A', who was "in her twenties and had made it to the last round," stated that eight out of the nine final members from fromis_9 had already signed an exclusive contract with CJ E&M prior to the final vote count.

"I didn't know any of this when I first started the program, but later when we started living together I found out from a few trainees who were told by the trainees themselves that had already signed an exclusive contract (with CJ E&M)," revealed 'A'.

She also shared that the first 3000 trainees who auditioned to be on the program had no chance from the very beginning, as the 37 out of the 41 contestants featured on the show had not even gone through the preliminary auditions.

"The number of people who actually participated in the preliminary auditions, including myself, were only four," said 'A'. "The producers of the show initially told me that I also didn't have to participate, but they later took back the statement and said, 'Your face is already too well-known, so if you're not there at the auditions then people will be suspicious,' and then told me to audition."

Prior to her appearance on 'Idol School,' trainee 'A' had also participated in the first season of 'Produce 101.' During the recording of 'Idol School', 'A' also attested that one of the judges received a secret note from the producers saying that "s/he shouldn't pick me."

Following the suspicions of an unjust voting system in 'Produce X 101', similar doubt toward previous seasons of 'Produce 101' and 'Idol School' have been continually fueled by several allegations.