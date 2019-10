Fly To The Sky have released their first batch of teaser images for their 10th full album comeback!

In his first set of individual teaser photos, Fly To The Sky's Brian holds the camera's gaze with a serious, solemn expression. The veteran duo will be making a comeback some time this October with their 10th full album 'Fly High' - their fist comeback as a duo in approximately a year.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fly To The Sky's return.