9-member Super Junior to guest on 200th episode special of 'Knowing Brothers'

On October 4, JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' confirmed to media outlets, "Super Junior will be appearing as a full group on the 200th special episode of 'Knowing Brothers'. The broadcast is set to air in October 12."

According to reports, all 9 Super Junior members participating in the group's 9th album comeback promotions participated in the most recent 'Knowing Brothers' recording. Previously, Super Junior appeared as guests during 'Knowing Brothers's 100th special episode, and the boys are back as the program celebrates another successful 100 episodes!

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be making a comeback with their 9th full album 'Time Slip' on October 14. Can't wait for another hilarious episode of 'Knowing Brothers'!

