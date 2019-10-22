2

Sooyoung cast as female lead of new OCN crime drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'

According to OCN on October 23, Girls' Generation member and actress Sooyoung has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming crime/action series, 'Tell Me What You Saw'. 

In the drama, Sooyoung will be playing the role of a female detective named Cha Soo Young, a character with the unique ability of photographic memory. She'll be teaming up with a sinister profiler to hunt down a serial killer who was believed to be dead. 

OCN's 'Tell Me What You Saw' is set to air some time in early 2020. Do you find the storyline interesting so far?

