16

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

D-Crunch seen in tears after their Kuwait concert was canceled by Kuwaiti authorities due to false rumors that they are gay + heckled with BTS fanchants

AKP STAFF

A heartbreaking video of rookie boy group D-Crunch is circulating the internet after the group was seen in tears due to some malicious behavior. 

The boys were scheduled to perform in Kuwait but were met with a ridiculous situation when Kuwait's Minister of Mass Media and Information canceled the concert just as it was about to begin. The reason? There is no official statement but fans are speculating that authorities received inaccurate rumors that the members were gay. Further reports also show that the boys were heckled by the crowd with other fan chants, including BTS ones. The boys were seen close to tears, shocked by the nature of the situation they were in.

albawaba.com

Meanwhile, fans have been showing their support for the group by taking to Twitter to call out the incident. 

  1. D-Crunch
9 8,481 Share 89% Upvoted

4

ratmonster2,381 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

But why were their fans chanting BTS fanchants at THEIR concert? Freaking weirdo ”fans” who probably don’t even know who they are and only wanted to see them because it’s a kpop group.

Share

4

haris136 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

this is sick.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
14 hours ago   33   30,005

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND