D-Crunch seen in tears after their Kuwait concert was canceled by Kuwaiti authorities due to false rumors that they are gay + heckled with BTS fanchants

A heartbreaking video of rookie boy group D-Crunch is circulating the internet after the group was seen in tears due to some malicious behavior.

The boys were scheduled to perform in Kuwait but were met with a ridiculous situation when Kuwait's Minister of Mass Media and Information canceled the concert just as it was about to begin. The reason? There is no official statement but fans are speculating that authorities received inaccurate rumors that the members were gay. Further reports also show that the boys were heckled by the crowd with other fan chants, including BTS ones. The boys were seen close to tears, shocked by the nature of the situation they were in.

d-crunch came out to apologize to the fans for being unable to perform tonight. the member beside dylan (i’m sorry i’m not very familiar with the members) was crying and it broke my heart so much!! #DCRUNCH #D_CRUNCH #DIANA #디크런치 #디아나 pic.twitter.com/gE33Il5bEe — ☼ ʜ ¹²⁷ ☽ (@svnandmoons) October 27, 2019

I’m so fucking mad. The minister of kuwait wouldn’t let d-crunch perform bc they thinks they’re GAY??? They literally got called gay and was kicked off stage???? This is so fucked up and the fact that this happened to a group in 2019????? — 소피 ♡’s dohwan (@Iuvwoojin) October 28, 2019

albawaba.com

Meanwhile, fans have been showing their support for the group by taking to Twitter to call out the incident.