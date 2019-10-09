BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, X1, & more certified platinum by Gaon in streaming, album sales, downloads for October

On October 10, Gaon chart revealed an updated list of albums and singles which were newly certified via the chart's official certification system in the categories of album sales, downloads, and streaming.

Newly added to Gaon's certification list for album sales on October 10 included IZ*ONE's 2nd mini album 'Heart*IZ' with platinum (over 250,000 copies sold), and X1's 1st mini album 'Quantum Leap' with double platinum (over 500,000 copies sold).

Next, in the downloads category, Paul Kim's "Me After You" received a platinum certification for surpassing 2.5 million downloads on various music sites.

Finally in the streaming category, a total of four different singles received platinum certification this month for surpassing 100 million streams: BTS's "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey, Yang Da Il's "Confession", Lim Jae Hyun's "If There Was Practice In Love", and TWICE's "What Is Love?".

Congratulations to all of the artists!