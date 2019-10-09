Singer Yoon Jong Shin to depart for his year-long, overseas 'Nomad Project' next month

On October 10, singer Yoon Jong Shin's label Mystic Story stated, "During his last concert, Yoon Jong Shin announced that he'll be departing Korea on November 1. He is currently staying overseas momentarily, but plans on returning to Korea shortly to finish his project preparations. He'll leave once all of the preparations are complete."

Previously, Yoon Jong Shin announced that he would be embarking on a year-long music project called the 'Nomad Project', traveling overseas to write music. As a result, he decided to leave all of his variety programs, and also ended his domestic promotions for the time being with his solo concert in Busan back on October 5.

Best of luck to Yoon Jong Shin in his 'Nomad Project' next year.

