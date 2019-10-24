Police further search and seizure of CJ ENM office for 'Idol School' vote rigging allegations

3

Police have furthered their search and seizure of CJ ENM for 'Idol School' vote rigging allegations.

On October 24, media outlets revealed police were conducting a search and seizure at the CJ ENM headquarters in Seoul. CJ ENM is known as the company behind the network Mnet, and it's reported the investigation looked into vote rigging allegations regarding 'Produce x 101'. The same day, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation unit revealed a search and seizure at CJ ENM headquarters was conducted to confirm evidence acquired at a previous search on September 21 KST in relation to vote manipulation allegations for 'Idol School'.

As previously reported, police have been investigating vote rigging allegations for the past 3 months after suspicions arose about Mnet's 'Idol School' and the 'Produce' series.

Stay tuned for updates.   

