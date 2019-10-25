BTS, (G)I-DLE, & EXO top idol group brand values for October

On October 26, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings for 100 idol groups for the month of October, based on big data analysis.

From September 24 through October 25, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. In 1st place came BTS with a total of 13,963,932 points, followed by (G)I-DLE, jumping up to 2nd place with 8,778,454 points total. 3rd place went to EXO, who earned a total of 4,775,310 points.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, Girls' Generation, TWICE, Red Velvet, and Super Junior. Check out the full analysis results below.

