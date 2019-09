Brown Eyed Girls teased their long-awaited comeback!



On September 26, JeA posted the photo above of the Brown Eyed Girls together along with the message, "I think I snapped this photo really well, guys #album meeting #browneyedgirl," letting fans know that an album is in the works.

In the photo, JeA, Narsha, Miryo, and Ga In huddle up together and make cute expressions towards the camera.



Brown Eyed Girls are expected to make a comeback in October.