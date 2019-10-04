N.Flying get in the office for 'Yaho' teaser images

N.Flying have revealed teaser images for their upcoming album 'Yaho'.
In their latest teasers, the band members are taking on an office concept. N.Flying's comeback with their 6th mini album 'Yaho' and their title track "Good Bam" is set for this October 15 at 6 PM KST.
Check out N.Flying's latest teasers below!
