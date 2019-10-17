Boys Da Capo's Kim Si Hoon gears up for debut in warm, autumn teaser photos

Brand New Music's upcoming unit Boys Da Capo has started off their debut teasers, with first member Kim Si Hoon.

Well-known as a former 'Produce X 101' contestant, Kim Si Hoon greets fans with a more mature look in his warm, autumn-themed debut photos. Meanwhile, Boys Da Capo is a unit of three made up of Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan - all former 'Produce X 101' contestants. The unit is set to debut this October 29.



Check out Kim Si Hoon's first set of individual teasers, below.



