Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Boys Da Capo's Kim Si Hoon gears up for debut in warm, autumn teaser photos

Brand New Music's upcoming unit Boys Da Capo has started off their debut teasers, with first member Kim Si Hoon

Well-known as a former 'Produce X 101' contestant, Kim Si Hoon greets fans with a more mature look in his warm, autumn-themed debut photos. Meanwhile, Boys Da Capo is a unit of three made up of Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan - all former 'Produce X 101' contestants. The unit is set to debut this October 29. 

Check out Kim Si Hoon's first set of individual teasers, below. 

cloudypeach934 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

It's good for him to not debut with X1, or else his talent would be wasted while Mnet & Produce programs is reaping lots of controversies. Wishing bright future for BDC ><

