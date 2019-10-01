19

BLACKPINK's Rose shows off her adorable friendship with former Girls Day member Hyeri

Cross idol friendships are definitely the best, and it seems like BLACKPINK's Rose and former Girls' Day member Hyeri are supporting each other. 

Rose attended the premiere of Hyeri's new movie and posted adorable selfies that showed off the two's beauty and friendship. The caption of the Instagram story states "I almost cried while watching. Thank you for inviting me <3 Pansori fㅠboxer fighting!"

We're sure Hyeri performed excellently and are glad to see more idol friendships as times come. 

Former? Please explain or get your title correct.

Hyeri is not in Girls Day anymore??

