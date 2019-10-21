6

Posted 26 minutes ago

TVXQ score their 8th ever #1 entry on Oricon's weekly album chart with 15th anniversary album 'XV'

TVXQ's 15th anniversary celebration album 'XV' has topped Oricon's overall weekly albums chart, as of October 22!

This marks the duo's 8th ever entry in the weekly albums chart - the most entries ever for any foreign artist. According to Oricon, 'XV' recorded a total of 155,000 copies sold for its first week sales, after release back on October 16. 

Meanwhile, 'XV' will also be released in Korea this coming October 23 at 12 PM KST. The album contains a total of 15 tracks including title song "Guilty", plus more. Congratulations, TVXQ!

*pretends to be shocked yet again*

I still think it's shitty that the foreign sales don't count. :<

