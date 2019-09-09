X1's Kim Woo Seok to return to 'The Show' as a special MC after over 2 years

X1's Kim Woo Seok will be taking on the role of special MC on SBS MTV's 'The Show', later tonight!

Previously, Kim Woo Seok promoted as a fixed MC of 'The Show' during his days as UP10TION's Wooshin until April of 2017. He'll be returning to his position for a day again after approximately 2 years and 5 months!

This time, Kim Woo Seok will be testing out his chemistry with 'The Show's current fixed MC, CLC's Yeeun. Look forward to tonight's episode of SBS MTV's 'The Show' airing on September 10 at 6 PM KST, featuring performances by CLC, EVERGLOW, The Boyz, X1, D1CE, ONEWE, and more!

