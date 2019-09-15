Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung named winner of tvN's girl group vocal battle special 'V-1'

Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung is a power vocal to be reckoned with!



The idol was named the winner of tvN's three-part Chuseok variety special 'V-1,' which put several popular girl group vocalists head-to-head to find out which one was the 'vocal queen.' Competing contestants included Venus's Dakyung, Weki Meki's Suyeon, Dream Catcher's Siyeon, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, SONAMOO's High.D, and Cherry Bullet's Hayoon.



During the final episode, Yeonjung went against Dakyung and High.D, performing Taeyeon's "Fine" and moving on to battle fellow finalist Siyeon, who had won in her own competition against Suyeon and Hayoon.



For the final round, Siyeon performed Kim Gun Mo's "Moon of Seoul," while Yeonjung performed Lena Park's "In Dreams." At the end, Yeonjung was named the winner.



Shortly after the episode aired, Yeonjung took to Cosmic Girls' official social media to greet fans as the winner of 'V-1' for the very first time.

"Did you watch 'V-1' well, Ujung [Cosmic Girls' fandom name]?! I was able to perform songs I have wanted to perform for Ujung, so it was really great," she wrote, adding a laugh. "V-1, who gave me this opportunity, the VIP panelists who listened to my songs and chose me, and Ujung!! Thank you so much!"







Check out the winner announcement and her final performance below!